Cardi B Flawlessly Performed On Stage At Coachella While Pregnant And People Are In Awe Working moms do it best. Twitter

Facebook

Copy

Cardi B dashed the hopes and dreams of naysayers who thought she'd fail during her much-anticipated Coachella set on Sunday, perfectly performing while being quite pregnant. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

As you may know, the rapper revealed that she was pregnant with her first child, with Migos rapper Offset, during her April 7 Saturday Night Live performance, and according to TMZ, she's set to give birth in the first week of July.

The rising star channeled her inner ~crazy, sexy, cool~ by dressing in all white, harkening back to TLC's classic outfits from the 1995 VMAs. Kevin Winter / Getty Images, Jon Levy / AFP / Getty Images

But what was most refreshing for fans was seeing the rapper dance freely on stage, seemingly unhindered by the fact that she's carrying a future bundle of joy. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

During her lively performance, which included a number of cuts from her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, the No. 1 album in the country, Cardi shared the stage with 21 Savage, YG, G-Eazy, Chance the Rapper, and Kehlani for a few of the songs.

can do it all. Her dance moves seemed to be a sly rebuke to the folks who were upset she was pregnant , showing that working momsdo it all. Larry Busacca / Getty Images

The #BardiGang were more than here for the way their queen deftly cut a rug on stage. sis cut up real quick, pregnant and all 😂😭 I FW IT @iamcardib #Coachella18

And she looked like she had a ton of fun, too. “F*ck ‘em then I got a baby.” - @iamcardib #Coachella18

ADVERTISEMENT

Adding to the fact that Cardi is truly one of a kind, she didn't sound winded at all while on stage. Cardi B fresh to the game and has more breath control than some of your favorite seasoned rappers. And she's pregnant. Stamina on 💯, clearly.

Naturally, there were a few lighthearted jokes about the infectious energy Cardi was letting out. Cardi B’s OB/GYN watching her performance tonight #Boachella

But from the look of her stellar performance, she seemed to be thriving. Standard Pregnant Woman: I shouldn’t make a simple move and relax all day for the health of my baby. While Cardi B gracing her child like: https://t.co/CycbhIZHvb

All hail Cardi B: hustler, rapper, and possibly the hardest working mom in show business right now. Christopher Polk / Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT