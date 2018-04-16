BuzzFeed News

Cardi B Flawlessly Performed On Stage At Coachella While Pregnant And People Are In Awe

Working moms do it best.

By Michael Blackmon

Posted on April 16, 2018, at 11:22 a.m. ET

Cardi B dashed the hopes and dreams of naysayers who thought she'd fail during her much-anticipated Coachella set on Sunday, perfectly performing while being quite pregnant.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

As you may know, the rapper revealed that she was pregnant with her first child, with Migos rapper Offset, during her April 7 Saturday Night Live performance, and according to TMZ, she's set to give birth in the first week of July.

The rising star channeled her inner ~crazy, sexy, cool~ by dressing in all white, harkening back to TLC's classic outfits from the 1995 VMAs.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images, Jon Levy / AFP / Getty Images

But what was most refreshing for fans was seeing the rapper dance freely on stage, seemingly unhindered by the fact that she's carrying a future bundle of joy.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images
During her lively performance, which included a number of cuts from her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, the No. 1 album in the country, Cardi shared the stage with 21 Savage, YG, G-Eazy, Chance the Rapper, and Kehlani for a few of the songs.

Her dance moves seemed to be a sly rebuke to the folks who were upset she was pregnant, showing that working moms can do it all.

Larry Busacca / Getty Images

The #BardiGang were more than here for the way their queen deftly cut a rug on stage.

sis cut up real quick, pregnant and all 😂😭 I FW IT @iamcardib #Coachella18
Dessi @desajaeh

And she looked like she had a ton of fun, too.

“F*ck ‘em then I got a baby.” - @iamcardib #Coachella18
Karen Civil @KarenCivil

Adding to the fact that Cardi is truly one of a kind, she didn't sound winded at all while on stage.

Cardi B fresh to the game and has more breath control than some of your favorite seasoned rappers. And she's pregnant.
King Quenchi @MrQuenchiAdams

Stamina on 💯, clearly.

Naturally, there were a few lighthearted jokes about the infectious energy Cardi was letting out.

Cardi B’s OB/GYN watching her performance tonight #Boachella
D🥀 @DianeYusuf

But from the look of her stellar performance, she seemed to be thriving.

Standard Pregnant Woman: I shouldn’t make a simple move and relax all day for the health of my baby. While Cardi B gracing her child like: https://t.co/CycbhIZHvb
funniest @memesdiary

All hail Cardi B: hustler, rapper, and possibly the hardest working mom in show business right now.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images
