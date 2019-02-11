Cardi B Is The First Woman Solo Artist To Win Best Rap Album At The Grammys

Cardi B, one of the year's most exciting breakout artists, became the first-ever woman to win the Grammy for Best Rap Artist on Sunday during music's biggest night.

The rapper won the highly coveted award for her debut album, "Invasion of Privacy," which spawned two No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100.

"Oh my god, babe," said Cardi to her husband, Offset. "Babe, I can't breathe."

The rapper thanked some of the people who made her success possible and singled out her daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, for a special shout-out.

"I'm not just saying thank you because she's my daughter, it's because you know when I found out I was pregnant, my album was not complete," Cardi said. "I had like three songs that I was for sure having [on the album] and then it was like we have to get this album done."

Cardi then talked about the work she had to put in after finding out she was going to be a mother, like shooting music videos for the project before she began to show.