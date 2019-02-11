Cardi B Is The First Woman Solo Artist To Win Best Rap Album At The Grammys
"Babe, I can't breathe."
Cardi B, one of the year's most exciting breakout artists, became the first-ever woman to win the Grammy for Best Rap Artist on Sunday during music's biggest night.
The rapper won the highly coveted award for her debut album, "Invasion of Privacy," which spawned two No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100.
"Oh my god, babe," said Cardi to her husband, Offset. "Babe, I can't breathe."
The rapper thanked some of the people who made her success possible and singled out her daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, for a special shout-out.
"I'm not just saying thank you because she's my daughter, it's because you know when I found out I was pregnant, my album was not complete," Cardi said. "I had like three songs that I was for sure having [on the album] and then it was like we have to get this album done."
Cardi then talked about the work she had to put in after finding out she was going to be a mother, like shooting music videos for the project before she began to show.
"Woo, the nerves are so bad," she said, telling the audience that she was shaking and joked that she should "start smoking weed," an apparent reference to something a fan tweeted her earlier this week as a remedy to calm her anxiety.
She later celebrated the many talented artists featured on her album in her emotional speech, like Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Chance the Rapper, SZA, and Kehlani, and of course Migos, the hip-hop trio her husband is a part of.
Watch Cardi's complete speech below:
-
