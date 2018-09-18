The First Official Trailer For "Captain Marvel" Is Here, And People Are Losing Their Minds

Oscar-winning actor Brie Larson plays the lead role in the film, which also happens to be Marvel Studios' first full-length feature based on a woman superhero.

Some highlights from the trailer: Larson's character crashing into the real-life relic that is Blockbuster Video.

And, finally, seeing Captain Marvel gearing up to unleash the extent of her power was INVIGORATING.

In case you missed it, during the end credits scene in Avengers: Infinity War, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) are two of the many heroes who met their end when Thanos snapped his finger and destroyed half of life throughout the universe.

But before Nick fully disappeared into the atmosphere, he made contact with Captain Marvel, as the character's insignia showed up on his beeper-like device before the screen went dark.

Basically, this movie is a BIG DEAL.