"Black Panther" Is The First Superhero Film Nominated For Best Picture

The film racked up a total of seven Oscar nominations on Tuesday morning.

By Michael Blackmon

Michael Blackmon

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on January 22, 2019, at 10:13 a.m. ET

Posted on January 22, 2019, at 9:56 a.m. ET

Marvel Studios

On Tuesday morning, Disney's Black Panther made history when it secured an Oscar nomination for Best Picture, the first superhero film to ever do so.

Actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Kumail Nanjiani made the announcements for what is arguably the most anticipated show of the whole awards season.

In addition to the Best Picture nod, Black Panther racked up another six nominations, including Production Design, Costume Design, Sound Mixing, Sound Editing, Original Score, and Original Song.

The Ryan Coogler-directed film last year grossed more than $700 million in the US, making it the third film to accomplish that feat.

Congratulations to Marvel Studios' #BlackPanther on its seven Academy Awards nominations, including Best Picture! #OscarNoms
Black Panther @theblackpanther

Black Panther's nominations in the Costume Design and Production Design categories could mean history-making wins for designer Ruth E. Carter (who's been nominated twice before) and Hannah Beachler (a first-time nominee).

It would mark the first time a black woman has won in either category.

Given the cultural phenomenon that was Black Panther, fans were pretty damn thrilled seeing it get recognized by the Academy.

People couldn't help but bask in the excellence of the film's seven nominations.

black panther is the first superhero film to be nominated for best picture
𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐫 @sebestans

"The power of Wakanda" was clearly in full effect on Tuesday morning.

BLACK PANTHER GOT SEVEN NOMINATIONS Y’ALL SMELL THE EXCELLENCE? THE POWER OF WAKANDA
⎊ deadpool fucker @woIvern

And folks weren't letting anyone rain on their parade.

nothing you say will change that fact that black panther was nominated SEVEN TIMES. get over it.
𝐤𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫 @ki11monger

The 91st Academy Awards will air on Sunday, Feb. 24.

