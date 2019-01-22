"Black Panther" Is The First Superhero Film Nominated For Best Picture

On Tuesday morning, Disney's Black Panther made history when it secured an Oscar nomination for Best Picture, the first superhero film to ever do so.

Actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Kumail Nanjiani made the announcements for what is arguably the most anticipated show of the whole awards season.

In addition to the Best Picture nod, Black Panther racked up another six nominations, including Production Design, Costume Design, Sound Mixing, Sound Editing, Original Score, and Original Song.

The Ryan Coogler-directed film last year grossed more than $700 million in the US, making it the third film to accomplish that feat.