The "Black Panther Challenge" Has Raised More Than $300,000 For Kids To See The Upcoming Marvel Film

The creator behind the popular hashtag also talked to BuzzFeed News about his intentions for the initiative and how he plans to further his work.

Anticipation for Marvel's Black Panther has reached a fever pitch, and thanks to the generosity of one man, a whole lot of kids will get the opportunity to see the superhero on the big screen for free.

Frederick Joseph, 29, is a marketing professional and philanthropist based in New York City. He is also responsible for starting the Black Panther Challenge, which began as a GoFundMe initiative in January to take children in Harlem to see the film. But it has since grown into so much more.

Joseph's initiative now spans more than 300 GoFundMe projects, which have raised a combined total of more than $300,000.

"To me, representation is one of the most important things that there is," Joseph told BuzzFeed News during a discussion about what prompted him to begin the the work he's doing for children.

"When I was growing up, the archetype, the stereotypes in the media of black people were typically negative, or if they weren’t negative, we had to exist in this realm of athletics or in this realm of, like, our historical figures, but when does that lend to other experiences?

"Why are our experiences not as complex and nuanced as other groups?"