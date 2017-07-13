BuzzFeed News

Fans Of "Big Little Lies" Are Losing It Over The Show's Emmy Nominations

BLL stans are out in full force.

By Michael Blackmon

Posted on July 13, 2017, at 1:11 p.m. ET

Earlier this year, people were captivated by the performances of Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, and a host of other actors on the HBO miniseries Big Little Lies.

HBO

This morning, both Kidman and Witherspoon, who served as executive producers on the show, were also nominated for Emmys in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie category.

Rich Fury / Getty Images
Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Witherspoon is a first-time Emmy nominee, and this is Kidman's second nomination ever. She was first up for an Emmy in 2012 for her role in Hemingway & Gellhorn .

Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley, who played the roles of Renata Klein and Jane Chapman respectively, were nominated in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie category.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images
Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Big Little Lies has a fervent fanbase, especially on Twitter, and people took to the platform to express their happiness for the actors' nominations.

It's official: Nicole Kidman is an Emmy award nominee!!
Aaron Michael @subsahaaron

It's official: Nicole Kidman is an Emmy award nominee!!

All of the women on the show gave searing performances in their respective roles, and the internet showered them with praise.

Kellyanne Conway announces the #EmmyNominations #BigLittleLies
Mike Ladue @miketvladue

Kellyanne Conway announces the #EmmyNominations #BigLittleLies

Kidman in particular received overwhelming support online.

NICOLE KIDMAN BEST WIN AN EMMY FOR PLAYING CELESTE WRIGHT ON BIG LITTLE LIES. THAT LADY TOOK MY HEART AND MY WIG.
phoebs🍑 @stellgibsons

NICOLE KIDMAN BEST WIN AN EMMY FOR PLAYING CELESTE WRIGHT ON BIG LITTLE LIES. THAT LADY TOOK MY HEART AND MY WIG. G… https://t.co/oV6wUfQPHR

People were really in awe of her performance on the show, so the nomination basically fueled fans' passion for her.

Nicole Kidman talking about the gays this morning #Emmys
Collin @collinharn

Nicole Kidman talking about the gays this morning #Emmys

But there was adoration for others as well, like Woodley.

me after big little lies
Ryan @cateblanchettes

me after big little lies

And Dern, too.

Congratulations @LauraDern on your Emmy nomination!
The Heart Broke @TheHeartBroke

Congratulations @LauraDern on your Emmy nomination!

'Twas a joyous online occasion.

me thinking about how the entire cast of women for big little lies got emmy nominated
. @cerevonials

me thinking about how the entire cast of women for big little lies got emmy nominated

And although none of the child actors were nominated, one person took the time to praise their performances in Big Little Lies.

The child actors on Big Little Lies >>> The child actors on Stranger Things
Alicia Jasmine 🌺 @hotlinebling

The child actors on Big Little Lies &gt;&gt;&gt; The child actors on Stranger Things

If fans had their way, the ladies probably would've been nominated for more awards, like best lace front.

Ok but was Big Little Lies nominated for Best Wigs? #Emmys
ilich @theReal_ilich

Ok but was Big Little Lies nominated for Best Wigs? #Emmys

All in all, it was a good morning to be a fan of Big Little Lies.

me when both Nicole Kidman and @RWitherspoon are nominated. #BigLittleLies
Bridget Parker @beeparksss

me when both Nicole Kidman and @RWitherspoon are nominated. #BigLittleLies

Here's to the ladies of the show taking home the golden statue when the 69th Emmy Awards take place on Sept. 17.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
HBO / Via giphy.com
