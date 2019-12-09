Beyoncé Wants You To Know That She Was Not High During That Iconic "Whale Interview" From 2001

Beyoncé, the legendary superstar known for being very mum when it comes to her private life, is setting the record straight on a moment from 2001, shutting down speculation that she was high during an interview when she was still the lead singer of the girl group Destiny's Child.

In an interview with Elle published Monday, the singer dished on everything from her Ivy Park clothing line to how her views on success have changed over time to the process of beginning new projects. The interview used the outlet's "Ask Me Anything" framing, which took questions from fans via social media.

Though the Q&A is entertaining enough, one of the funniest moments came toward the end, when Beyoncé was asked if she'd still consider being a whale for a day, a follow-up to a question she was asked in 2001.

"I still love whales," Beyoncé told Elle. "And I love being in the ocean. And that video was after a 16-hour press day. Not marijuana!!"



Now for those who are not Beyoncé Historians™️, you may be wondering what she's talking about.

But worry not, we've got you covered.