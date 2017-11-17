BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Ben Affleck Talked About Harvey Weinstein On The "Today" Show And Said He Knew Weinstein Was "Sleazy" And A "Bully"

Arts & Entertainment

Ben Affleck Talked About Harvey Weinstein On The "Today" Show And Said He Knew Weinstein Was "Sleazy" And A "Bully"

Affleck also said that he "stopped working with Harvey a long time ago" and would donate the residuals from his Weinstein films to "organizations that are making a difference."

By Michael Blackmon

Headshot of Michael Blackmon

Michael Blackmon

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on November 17, 2017, at 12:28 p.m. ET

Posted on November 17, 2017, at 12:01 p.m. ET

On Friday morning, Ben Affleck stopped by the Today show to promote his new film, Justice League, and host Savannah Guthrie asked him about allegations of sexual misconduct at large in Hollywood.

NBC

"[It] feels like a time when survivors are finding their voice and people are sort of — I include myself in this — really discovering the terrible extent of this problem, here in our country," Affleck said.

Guthrie pressed Affleck on the numerous allegations of sexual assault within Hollywood that have arisen since Harvey Weinstein was accused of sexual misconduct in early October.

"I don't think it's just limited to Hollywood," Affleck continued, saying that it was "inspiring" to see people come forward and talk about this issue. "That's very moving," he said.

Guthrie asked him specifically about his relationship with Weinstein, who produced Good Will Hunting, the Oscar winner that shot Affleck and Matt Damon to fame in 1998. "Did you know that side to him?" she said. "I knew he was sleazy," Affleck said. "And kind of a bully."

Affleck told Guthrie that he had &quot;stopped working with Harvey a long time ago&quot; and said that the Weinstein films he did earlier in his career hold a special place in his heart. &quot;The only thing I can think to do is give my residuals from my Harvey movies to a couple of organizations that are making a difference,&quot; Affleck said. &quot;It&#x27;s a way for me to feel better about that early stage in my career when I made the movies with him.&quot;A representative for Affleck told BuzzFeed News that the actor would donate to RAINN, &quot;the largest anti-sexual violence organization,&quot; according to its website, as well as Film Independent, a nonprofit that &quot;champions independent film and supports a community of artists who embody diversity, innovation and uniqueness of vision.&quot;
NBC

Affleck told Guthrie that he had "stopped working with Harvey a long time ago" and said that the Weinstein films he did earlier in his career hold a special place in his heart.

"The only thing I can think to do is give my residuals from my Harvey movies to a couple of organizations that are making a difference," Affleck said.

"It's a way for me to feel better about that early stage in my career when I made the movies with him."

A representative for Affleck told BuzzFeed News that the actor would donate to RAINN, "the largest anti-sexual violence organization," according to its website, as well as Film Independent, a nonprofit that "champions independent film and supports a community of artists who embody diversity, innovation and uniqueness of vision."

Guthrie also asked Affleck about Rose McGowan, who accused Weinstein of raping her. McGowan seemed to suggest on Twitter that she had told Affleck about the incident. "I don't really want to get into other people's individual stories," Affleck responded. "Because I feel like those are their stories, and they're entitled to tell as much or as little of those as they want."

NBC

"I believe Rose. I support her. I really like and admire her tenacity, and I wish her the best," Affleck said.

NBC

Affleck, who recently apologized for groping actor Hilarie Burton on MTV in the early '00s, said that moving forward he would recognize the privilege he wields and hold himself accountable.

&quot;It&#x27;s harder than pointing the finger at everybody else,&quot; Affleck said. &quot;What have I done that&#x27;s crossed the line? How can I do better? How can I contribute? How can I be more respective? More inclusive? More mindful of this stuff? And that&#x27;s the person I want to be, frankly.&quot;
NBC

"It's harder than pointing the finger at everybody else," Affleck said. "What have I done that's crossed the line? How can I do better? How can I contribute? How can I be more respective? More inclusive? More mindful of this stuff? And that's the person I want to be, frankly."

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT