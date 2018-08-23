Ben Affleck Has Reportedly Checked Himself Into Rehab Again

Actor Ben Affleck, who has dealt with alcohol addiction in the past, is returning to rehab, according to multiple reports.

Affleck, 46, will be checking into a live-in rehabilitation facility, TMZ reported. Though it is not known how long the star will be there, the outlet is reporting that it will be for an “extended period of time."

Affleck's representatives did not comment when reached by BuzzFeed News.

Photos of Affleck’s estranged wife, actor Jennifer Garner, show her arriving at his home on Wednesday.