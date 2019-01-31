Ben Affleck Probably Won't Be Playing Batman In The DC Extended Universe Anymore

It appears actor Ben Affleck has quietly decided to step down from his role as Gotham's caped crusader, Batman.

Affleck himself had been attached to star, write, and potentially direct The Batman, an upcoming film part of the DC extended universe.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the Oscar-winning performer said he was "excited for #TheBatman in Sumer 2021," and that he was looking forward to seeing War for the Planet of the Apes director Matt Reeves' "vision come to life."

However, it seems like he's no longer participating in the upcoming movie in any major way since he was responding to an article about him passing "the torch to the next generation of Bruce Wayne."