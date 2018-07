Zooey Deschanel Will Star As Belle In A Live Concert Of "Beauty And The Beast"

Disney announced on Monday that Zooey Deschanel will be filling the shoes of the iconic bibliophile Belle in Beauty and the Beast Live in Concert , a two-night event which will take place at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on May 25 and 26.

"Performing Beauty and the Beast, one of my favorite movies growing up, in a special concert at the legendary Hollywood Bowl is a dream come true," Deschanel said in a press release about the upcoming event.

"I am looking forward to what I'm sure will be a magical event."