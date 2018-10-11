The Buyer Of That Shredded Banksy Painting Decided To Keep It, And Some Think It's Worth More Now

The buyer who paid almost $1.4 million on Saturday for a Banksy painting that then immediately shredded itself to the horror of patrons has decided to keep the work of art.

Sotheby's, the auction house that sold the work, said on Thursday that the unnamed female European collector would be “proceeding with the purchase at the same price as was achieved in the room on the night.”



Additionally, the piece itself has been given a new name.

Originally called “Girl With Balloon,” the work has been given the appellation “Love Is in the Bin,” which is fitting when you remember that just moments after being sold it was half-destroyed by a shredder hidden in the frame.



"When the hammer came down last week and the work was shredded, I was at first shocked," the buyer said in a statement through Sotheby's, "but gradually I began to realize that I would end up with my own piece of art history.”