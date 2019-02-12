Aziz Ansari Opened Up About Being Accused Of Sexual Misconduct

Comedian and actor Aziz Ansari opened up Monday about what he's learned since being accused of sexual misconduct more than a year ago.

"It's a terrifying thing to talk about," Ansari told a crowd of 200 people at New York City's Village Underground, according to Vulture. "There were times I felt really upset and humiliated and embarrassed, and ultimately I just felt terrible this person felt this way.”

Last year, the website Babe.net published a controversial account from a woman named only as Grace who alleged Ansari didn't pick on "verbal and non-verbal cues" during their date that she was uncomfortable engaging in sexual intercourse with him.

Ansari subsequently issued a statement saying he was "surprised and concerned" about the allegation but maintained he would continue to support the #MeToo movement.

"After a year, how I feel about it is, I hope it was a step forward," Ansari told the crowd on Monday.

"It made me think about a lot, and I hope I’ve become a better person," said Ansari, who had mostly retreated from the public eye since the scandal.

“If that has made not just me but other guys think about this, and just be more thoughtful and aware and willing to go that extra mile, and make sure someone else is comfortable in that moment, that’s a good thing," he continued.