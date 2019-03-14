The Trailer For "Avengers: Endgame" Is Officially Here

Disney on Thursday dropped the trailer for Avengers: Endgame, the follow-up to last year's Infinity War. The trailer shows many of our heroes, including Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, and many, many more, contemplating how to move forward after Thanos decimated half of the universe with one quick snap of his finger. "God, it seems like a thousand years ago," Iron Man says in a voiceover as the trailer begins. "I found my way out of that cave, became Iron Man, realized I loved you," he says reflecting on how his life — both professionally and romantically — have changed. "I know I said no more surprises," the voiceover continues, this time directly addressing who we can only assume is Pepper Potts, the love of his life. "But, I was really hoping to pull off one last one."

The theme of reflection is echoed throughout the visual, like with Captain America, who has a flashback to his time at the United States Armed Services Recruitment offices. Captain America was still frail and weak at this point and hadn't yet come into his own as a superhero. The poignant moment is made even sadder when you realize the voiceover at this point in the trailer is Peggy Carter. "The world has changed," Peggy says. "None of us can go back."

Peggy's voiceover continues, with a series of shots of the remaining Avengers who survived Thanos' annihilation. "All we can do is our best," she says. "And sometimes the best that we can do is to start over."

The trailer gives a quick reminder of the Avengers who lost their lives in the battle against Thanos, including Falcon and Scarlet Witch.

As well as a brief look at how those left behind have been affected by the aftermath. Peep the missing signs Ant-Man is looking at, seemingly stunned by the scale of Thanos' destruction.

That said, our band of heroes definitely have a plan — and they're willing to do "whatever it takes" to save the world. But also, it definitely seems like some of the Avengers *cough* Captain America *cough* may be making the ultimate sacrifice in order to see the plan through.