Asia Argento's Lawyer Said He Hasn't Seen The Photo Of Her In Bed With Jimmy Bennett

Actor Asia Argento’s attorney says he isn’t sure where the image of his client posing with Jimmy Bennett — the man who has accused the prominent #MeToo figure of sexual assault — came from, but she is prepared to mount a vigorous defense.

“She is prepared to defend her reputation and vigorously defend any claims that he makes against her,” the attorney, Mark Jay Heller, told BuzzFeed News Thursday.

However, when asked about the photo that purportedly shows Argento and Bennett in bed, Heller said "I haven’t seen it."

When asked if he knew where the image came from, Heller said he had no knowledge of "when it was taken, by whom it was taken, what it depicts."



“I don’t know very much about it,” Heller said. “I’m looking into it.”



On Tuesday, Heller said he believes text messages published by TMZ in August tell the true story of what happened between Argento and Bennett: that she was the one who was assaulted, not the other way around.

“I think it clearly indicates that he was the perpetrator,” Heller said of Bennett, who was 17 years old at the time of the alleged assault.

Gordon Sattro, Bennett’s attorney, told TMZ that “the attack on my client's character has no bearing on the events that took place on May 9, 2013. These are statements that are meant to intimidate, shame and insult my client.”

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Sattro for additional information.

Prior to the texts messages being leaked, Argento denied having any sexual relationship with Bennett.

Actor Rose McGowan, who stood by Argento after both women said disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein raped them, urged her friend to “be the person you wished Harvey could have been” in a statement addressing the issue.

McGowan also said that the texts TMZ published were between Argento and model Rain Dove, the person McGowan has been dating.

Last month, the New York Times reported that Argento, with the help of her late boyfriend, Anthony Bourdain, paid Bennett $380,000 to settle a lawsuit last year. Heller said it was an attempt by Bennett to extort the actor.

According to a statement on Heller’s website, Argento will not “permit any portion of the balance of the $380,000 payment to be paid to Bennett, who has already received $250,000 from Anthony Bourdain.”