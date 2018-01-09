Ashley Graham Opened Up About Being Sexual Harassed At The Start Of Her Modeling Career

ABC

Cohost Sunny Hostin briefly interjected to ask Graham if she felt she was putting herself in harm's way at the time, to which Graham replied, "Of course I did. I thought, 'Oh my gosh, I could be a victim,' ... but you don't know walking into it, because you have people who praise him."

However, Graham said that working with Richardson on set was "normal enough."

Representatives for Graham and Richardson did not immediately respond to requests for comment on her remarks.