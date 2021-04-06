 Skip To Content
As Summer Approaches, How Are You Feeling About Your Body?

We want to hear from you.

By Michael Blackmon

Posted on April 6, 2021, at 2:29 p.m. ET

With summer right around the corner, the usual conversations about getting into tip-top shape for the season have begun, sparking a host of complicated feelings for people who have less than ideal relationships with their bodies. While studies show that Americans have gained weight over the pandemic, not everyone feels the same urgency to shed those pounds, and the pressure to conform to a certain body ideal can be overwhelming. There’s no shortage of tweets, articles, and videos (the “summer body” tag on TikTok has a collective 245 million views) seemingly echoing a similar message: time to freak out if your body doesn’t meet society’s rigid expectations.

We want to hear from you. How has your body changed during the pandemic? And how are you feeling about this mad dash for a summer body? Fill out this call out to participate here.

I may reach out to you for a follow-up interview.

