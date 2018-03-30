Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Recovering After Undergoing Open-Heart Surgery

Arnold Schwarzenegger, the body builder turned actor turned politician, is recovering after undergoing open-heart surgery on Thursday.



Schwarzenegger, 70, had the surgery after he was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for a catheter valve replacement. Daniel Ketchell, a friend of Schwarzenegger's who worked with the entertainer when he successfully ran for California governor, told BuzzFeed News that an open-heart team was standing by during the procedure in case there were complications.

At some point during the valve replacement, the open-heart team had to step in to perform surgery on Schwarzenegger, Ketchell said. TMZ first reported on the operation and called it an "emergency" surgery, but Ketchell resisted that characterization, calling it "a bit of a stretch." He added that while open-heart surgery wasn't originally the reason for the hospital visit, Schwarzenegger was aware that it was a possibility.

Schwarzenegger, who is now in stable condition, tweeted about his recovery on Monday, saying, "It's true: I'm back!"