Ariana Grande Is The First Woman To Debut At No. 1 On The Hot 100 Since Adele's "Hello"

"Thank U, Next" is also the singer's first-ever No. 1 single.

Ariana Grande debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Monday, thanks to the surprise release of her breakup anthem "Thank U, Next." Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The song officially dethrones Maroon 5's "Girls Like You," which held the No. 1 spot for an impressive seven weeks. Billboard predicted Grande would hit number one last week after the song broke Spotify streaming records. According to Hits Daily Double, with more than 45 millions streams, Grande's song is the third-biggest streaming debut of the year.

The honor is huge for any artist, but it's especially sweet for Grande as this is her first single to ever top the chart. for once i don’t really have words 🖤1️⃣🌬 i love u so much and thank u Kevin Winter / Getty Images

"for once i don't really have words," Grande tweeted. "i love u so much and thank u." Earlier this year, Grande released "No Tears Left To Cry," the lead single from her fourth studio album, Sweetener. It was a strong start, but the dance anthem topped out at No. 3 on the Hot 100. Grande almost made it to the top of the chart back in June of 2014 with the release of "Problem," the first single from her second studio album My Everything, but the song only made it to No. 2 before losing steam.

Grande now joins Beyoncé, Camila Cabello, and Cardi B as the *only* women to hit the top of the chart this year. View this photo on Instagram instagram.com

And she's the first woman to debut at the top of chart since Adele did it in 2015 with "Hello." Debuting at the top of the Hot 100 is incredibly difficult and only 31 songs — 32 counting Grande's — have done it. Michael Jackson was the first male artist to accomplish this feat with his 1995 single "You Are Not Alone." Mariah Carey was the first woman artist to debut at the top of the Hot 100, just a few week after Jackson with her hit "Fantasy." Carey is also the only artist to have done this three times, following up this feat with "One Sweet Day" feat. Boyz II Men and "Honey." That said, Grande's accomplishment puts her among some of pop music's greatest legends.

Naturally, fans were thrilled. #ArianaIsNumberOneParty “Billboard: Hot 100: Ariana Grande “Thank U, Next #1 (Debut) Me:

"It's about damn time," one fan wrote. hello, it’s about damn time she got her number one #ArianaIsNumberOneParty

It looks like the words Nicki Minaj uttered on their "Side to Side" collab are actually true: "Ariana run pop." when nicki said 'ariana run pop', she didnt lie tho #ArianaIsNumberOneParty

Fans are truly feeling themselves. ariana surprise dropped thank u, next on a saturday night and everyone surprised her back by supporting it and making it not only her first but a debut at no. 1 on billboard the hot 100 https://t.co/NDFIA9Gf4j

But more than anything, the star's supporters were just really, really proud. #ArianaIsNumberOneParty ARIANA LITERALLY GOT HER FIRST #1 WITH A SUPRISE DROP WITH ALMOST NO PROMO IM SO PROUD