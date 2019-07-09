Ariana Grande Got Candid About The Death Of Mac Miller And Her Breakup With Pete Davidson

In a wide-ranging interview published Tuesday, singer Ariana Grande opened up about the most tumultuous few years of her life including the death of ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, the break-up from her ex-fiancé Pete Davidson, and her thoughts on young girls who listen to her sometimes overtly sexual music.

Grande cried at one point in the interview as she recalled how performing at Coachella this year made her think of Miller.

"The first time I went [to Coachella] was to see Malcolm perform, and it was such an incredible experience," she said. "I went the second year as well, and I associate...heavily...it was just kind of a mindfuck, processing how much has happened in such a brief period.”

She also explained why she responded to a person on social media who accused her of being one of the causes of Miller's troubles.

“People don’t see any of the real stuff that happens, so they are loud about what they think happened,” Grande told Vogue magazine.