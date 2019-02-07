The Drama Between Ariana Grande And The Grammys Just Escalated

The drama between Ariana Grande and the Grammys reached fever pitch on Thursday when the singer put the Recording Academy on blast for "lying" about her reason for pulling out of Sunday's annual awards ceremony.

"i've kept my mouth shut but now you're lying about me," Grande wrote on Twitter, responding to a screenshot of an Associated Press article in which Ken Ehrlich, producer of the Grammys, said things fell through with the pop star performing on this year's show because she thought it was "too late for her to pull something together."

"I can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken," Grande wrote. "It was when my creativity & self-expression was stifled by you, that I decided not to attend."

"I hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more," she added.