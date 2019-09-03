Ariana Grande Is Suing Forever 21 Because She Says They Used A Lookalike In Ads

Ariana Grande is suing the struggling fashion retailer Forever 21, arguing they used a lookalike of her after a potential collaboration between the clothing company and the pop star fell through sometime between late 2018 and early 2019.



According to documents filed Monday in California, Grande alleged that Forever 21 wanted her to endorse its “clothing and accessory products.”

This partnership, however, did not come to fruition because Forever 21 was unwilling “to pay the fair market value for a celebrity of Ms. Grande’s stature,” she said, and the singer declined its offer.

To get around this, Grande’s team said Forever 21 launched an “unauthorized marketing campaign” using the singer’s photos and “falsely suggested” her participation by hiring a model who bore a striking resemblance to the “Thank U, Next” vocalist.