Ariana Grande Broke Her Social Media Hiatus And Announced New Music Is Dropping This Friday

Ariana Grande announced on Tuesday that she would be dropping her brand new single, "No More Tears Left to Cry," on Friday, April 20, ending her months-long social media hiatus.

Grande has been mum on social media since December of last year, only posting Stories on her Instagram from time to time.

It was reported by Variety last week that the singer would be releasing her single on April 27, but for whatever reason — possibly the fervor from her dedicated fanbase — the release was moved up.

Grande's upcoming record is said to be one of her most personal projects to date, influenced by the suicide bombing at her 2017 Manchester concert that killed 22 people.