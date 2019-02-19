Ariana Grande Has Matched A Feat Last Achieved By The Beatles

Ladies and gentlemen, I have some news: Ariana Grande has officially ended The Beatles.

Ok, calm down, I'm kidding, but Billboard did announce on Tuesday that the pop singer is the first artist to claim the top three spots on the Hot 100 since The Fab Four achieved that feat in 1964.

Grande's current No. 1 single, "7 Rings," is spending its fourth week atop the chart. Her third single from the Thank U, Next album, "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored," sits at No. 2, and the title track "Thank U, Next," sits at No. 3.

It's been almost 55 years since The Beatles accomplished this feat. The band's singles "Can't Buy Me Love," "Twist and Shout," and "Do You Want to Know a Secret," all dominated the top three slots on the Hot 100 chart back in April of 1964.



No other artist or group has achieved that feat — until now.