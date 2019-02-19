Ariana Grande Has Matched A Feat Last Achieved By The Beatles
Breaking: The Beatles are canceled.
Ladies and gentlemen, I have some news: Ariana Grande has officially ended The Beatles.
Ok, calm down, I'm kidding, but Billboard did announce on Tuesday that the pop singer is the first artist to claim the top three spots on the Hot 100 since The Fab Four achieved that feat in 1964.
Grande's current No. 1 single, "7 Rings," is spending its fourth week atop the chart. Her third single from the Thank U, Next album, "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored," sits at No. 2, and the title track "Thank U, Next," sits at No. 3.
It's been almost 55 years since The Beatles accomplished this feat. The band's singles "Can't Buy Me Love," "Twist and Shout," and "Do You Want to Know a Secret," all dominated the top three slots on the Hot 100 chart back in April of 1964.
No other artist or group has achieved that feat — until now.
While Grande and The Beatles are the only musicians with this feat to their credit, superstar Drake came really close to nabbing it last summer.
After the release of his fifth studio album, Scorpion, seven tracks from the offering dominated the Top 10 of the Hot 100. "Nice for What" and "Nonstop" took the No. 1 and No. 2 spots, respectively. "God's Plan" occupied the No. 4 spot, while "In My Feelings," "I'm Upset," Emotionless," and "Don't Matter to Me," feat. Michael Jackson were No. 6 through No. 9 on the chart.
Grande's newest accomplishment on the Hot 100 chart continues her winning streak with this latest album.
Just last week Billboard announced Thank U, Next had the biggest ever streaming week for a pop album on the Billboard 200 chart, which ranks the highest-selling albums of the week.
The magazine reported Grande's album was streamed to the equivalent of 360,000 album units in the US last week.
Oh, and don't forget she won her first-ever Grammy at this awards earlier this month for her last album, Sweetener.
All in all, it's a pretty grand time to be Ariana.
