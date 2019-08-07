Ariana Grande Went From Watching Barbra Streisand In Concert As A Kid To Performing With Her Onstage

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Pop star Ariana Grande experienced a major full-circle moment on Tuesday night. After an incredible year that has already seen her win her first Grammy, accomplish a feat last set by the Beatles, and release one of the best-selling albums, Grande's dreams came true as she performed with the legendary Barbra Streisand. The two performed "No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)," the 1979 No.1 tune that originally featured Donna Summer, during the Chicago stop of Streisand's United Center concert.

Barbra Streisand & Ariana Grande perform #NoMoreTears (Enough is Enough), a 1979 hit duet recorded by Streisand & Donna Summer from the album “Wet” at United Center in Chicago 📸 #Streisand 👉https://t.co/rBbmcQQAGn #BarbraStreisand #ArianaGrande @BarbraStreisand @ArianaGrande

After their duet, Grande posted a photo of the two on Instagram with the caption "cherishing this moment forever." But what made this special moment even more significant is the fact that Grande once attended a Streisand concert in 2006, long before she became a chart-topping pop star herself. At the time, Grande (seen below) would've been around 12 years old as she watched one of her idols on stage. Just look at her eyes so full of wonder!

Quello / CBS / Via qello.com

The blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment happened right after Streisand performed her classic song "People" in the 2009 CBS special Streisand: Live in Concert, where you can catch a glimpse of Grande looking teary-eyed after witnessing a music legend perform. The special was taped in Fort Lauderdale, which is not too far from Grande's hometown of Boca Raton, Florida. Here's a sampling of just some of the many stars who attended that night in Florida.

Oprah Quello / CBS

Ben Stiller Quello / CBS

Sarah Jessica Parker Quello / CBS

Kenny G Quello / CBS

Al Sharpton Quello / CBS

Katie Couric Quello / CBS

Nancy Pelosi Quello / CBS

Tom Hanks Quello / CBS

Sting Quello / CBS

Hugh Jackman Quello / CBS

Gloria Estefan Quello / CBS

Bill Clinton Quello / CBS

And Hillary Clinton Quello / CBS

So basically, Grande was among her people — music royalty and the US elite — she just didn't know it at the time. Grande's fans loved the full-circle moment on Tuesday night.

Ariana Grande went from watching Barbra Streisand performing live as a little girl to performing right along with her. A full circle moment for two pop queens

the amount of times she’s gone from watching someone to performing with them is...... insane. she’s really doin it all. https://t.co/fsyzwwTYrh

i love the way the universe works https://t.co/PTUAwX0xxV