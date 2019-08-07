Ariana Grande Went From Watching Barbra Streisand In Concert As A Kid To Performing With Her Onstage
"Cherishing this moment forever." Grande wrote after the duet.
Pop star Ariana Grande experienced a major full-circle moment on Tuesday night.
After an incredible year that has already seen her win her first Grammy, accomplish a feat last set by the Beatles, and release one of the best-selling albums, Grande's dreams came true as she performed with the legendary Barbra Streisand.
The two performed "No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)," the 1979 No.1 tune that originally featured Donna Summer, during the Chicago stop of Streisand's United Center concert.
After their duet, Grande posted a photo of the two on Instagram with the caption "cherishing this moment forever."
But what made this special moment even more significant is the fact that Grande once attended a Streisand concert in 2006, long before she became a chart-topping pop star herself.
At the time, Grande (seen below) would've been around 12 years old as she watched one of her idols on stage. Just look at her eyes so full of wonder!
The blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment happened right after Streisand performed her classic song "People" in the 2009 CBS special Streisand: Live in Concert, where you can catch a glimpse of Grande looking teary-eyed after witnessing a music legend perform. The special was taped in Fort Lauderdale, which is not too far from Grande's hometown of Boca Raton, Florida.
Here's a sampling of just some of the many stars who attended that night in Florida.
Oprah
Ben Stiller
Sarah Jessica Parker
Kenny G
Al Sharpton
Katie Couric
Nancy Pelosi
Tom Hanks
Sting
Hugh Jackman
Gloria Estefan
Bill Clinton
And Hillary Clinton
So basically, Grande was among her people — music royalty and the US elite — she just didn't know it at the time.
Grande's fans loved the full-circle moment on Tuesday night.
Congrats, Ari, on achieving yet another dream.
