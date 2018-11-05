Ariana Grande Announced That Normani Kordei Will Be The Opening Act On Her Upcoming Tour And Fans Are Overjoyed

Pop star Ariana Grande announced Monday that Normani Kordei will be the opening act on her forthcoming Sweetener tour.

For days, fans of the singer speculated that Kordei would be tapped to join the singer's tour, but now the news is official.

"Excited would be an absolute understatement," Kordei wrote on Instagram after the news came out.

Kordei added that she was "feeling special" that she gets to spend three months touring with "the sweetest of angels," referring to Grande.