Ariana Grande Announced That Normani Kordei Will Be The Opening Act On Her Upcoming Tour And Fans Are Overjoyed
"I’m feeling special right now because I get to spend three months on tour with @arianagrande 💕 the sweetest of angels."
Pop star Ariana Grande announced Monday that Normani Kordei will be the opening act on her forthcoming Sweetener tour.
For days, fans of the singer speculated that Kordei would be tapped to join the singer's tour, but now the news is official.
"Excited would be an absolute understatement," Kordei wrote on Instagram after the news came out.
Kordei added that she was "feeling special" that she gets to spend three months touring with "the sweetest of angels," referring to Grande.
Kordei is most known for being one fifth of the girl group Fifth Harmony from 2012 until March 2018, when the band decided to take an indefinite hiatus in order to pursue solo opportunities.
Being added to Grande's tour is another accomplishment added to Kordei's banner year.
Her "Love Lies" duet with singer Khalid is currently in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and she's working on her debut solo album and will be working with collaborators from Calvin Harris to Missy Elliot.
Oh yeah, and she had an absolutely showstopping performance at this year's Billboard Music Awards.
Grande teased other "special guests" would be stopping by the tour at some point too.
But fans were too busy obsessing about the Kordei news and the power, intelligence, clearance, influence, profile, and international implication that this supreme union has.
People were thrilled, to say the least.
Pop perfection is on the horizon.
Name a more iconic duo.
The Sweetener tour kicks off March 18, 2019 in Albany, NY.
Michael Blackmon is an entertainment reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Michael Blackmon at michael.blackmon@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.