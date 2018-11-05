BuzzFeed News

Ariana Grande Announced That Normani Kordei Will Be The Opening Act On Her Upcoming Tour And Fans Are Overjoyed

"I’m feeling special right now because I get to spend three months on tour with @arianagrande 💕 the sweetest of angels."

By Michael Blackmon

Posted on November 5, 2018, at 2:15 p.m. ET

Pop star Ariana Grande announced Monday that Normani Kordei will be the opening act on her forthcoming Sweetener tour.

For days, fans of the singer speculated that Kordei would be tapped to join the singer's tour, but now the news is official.

"Excited would be an absolute understatement," Kordei wrote on Instagram after the news came out.

Kordei added that she was "feeling special" that she gets to spend three months touring with "the sweetest of angels," referring to Grande.

Kordei is most known for being one fifth of the girl group Fifth Harmony from 2012 until March 2018, when the band decided to take an indefinite hiatus in order to pursue solo opportunities.

Being added to Grande's tour is another accomplishment added to Kordei's banner year.

Her "Love Lies" duet with singer Khalid is currently in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and she's working on her debut solo album and will be working with collaborators from Calvin Harris to Missy Elliot.

Oh yeah, and she had an absolutely showstopping performance at this year's Billboard Music Awards.

Grande teased other "special guests" would be stopping by the tour at some point too.

excited to announce that #sweetenerworldtour w special guests, the beautiful and talented @normani &amp; my dear friends (and ty next producers) @socialhousetc ... tix are on sale now .....🖤 https://t.co/EeN082IpEO https://t.co/kQEsVhoUcQ
Ariana Grande @ArianaGrande

excited to announce that #sweetenerworldtour w special guests, the beautiful and talented @normani &amp; my dear friends (and ty next producers) @socialhousetc ... tix are on sale now .....🖤 https://t.co/EeN082IpEO https://t.co/kQEsVhoUcQ



But fans were too busy obsessing about the Kordei news and the power, intelligence, clearance, influence, profile, and international implication that this supreme union has.

People were thrilled, to say the least.

NORMANI IS FINALLY CONFIRMED FOR THE SWEETENER TOUR
alysa @joonssoul

NORMANI IS FINALLY CONFIRMED FOR THE SWEETENER TOUR



Pop perfection is on the horizon.

ariana and normani are touring together, the TALENT
nañi @pettyblackgirI

ariana and normani are touring together, the TALENT



Name a more iconic duo.

ariana and normani together in the sweetener world tour
andrés @strangerslipa

ariana and normani together in the sweetener world tour



The Sweetener tour kicks off March 18, 2019 in Albany, NY.

