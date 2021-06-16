 Skip To Content
Are You An Adult Who Loves Disney?

We want to hear from you!

By Michael Blackmon

Picture of Michael Blackmon Michael Blackmon BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on June 16, 2021, at 3:17 p.m. ET

Streetmuse / Getty Images

Are you someone who has no shame about your love for the House of Mouse? Have you visited the theme parks a bajillion times? Have you dressed up as any one of the legion of iconic animated characters and superheroes who have come to represent the ubiquitous entertainment brand?

If so, I’d like to hear from you. I’m looking to speak to people who truly live and breathe all things Disney. Please fill out this questionnaire, and I may be in touch for a follow-up interview.●

