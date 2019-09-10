Antoni Porowski Of “Queer Eye” Said Watching Anti-LGBTQ Violence In Poland Was A Call To Action

Antoni Porowski, best known for helping people perfect their culinary skills on Netflix’s Queer Eye, has revealed what prompted him to speak out after seeing videos of recent violence against LGBTQ people in Poland.

“I was super triggered recently,” Porowski said on BuzzFeed News’ Twitter morning show, AM to DM, while doing promotion for his latest cookbook, Antoni in the Kitchen. “A lot of young LGBTQI+ youth and allies tagged me in these really violent videos where they were throwing flour at protesters, and I found out later that they were actually throwing rocks at them.”

Porowski, who is Canadian and Polish, was referring to an incident that happened in Bialystok, Poland, where the country’s first pride parade took place this past July.

Nearly 1,000 people who came out to celebrate the event were met with chants from far-right protesters. They chanted things like “God, honor, and motherland” and “Bialystok free of perverts.” Participants in the parade responded by saying, “Poland free of fascists.”

“I felt like it was a call to action to me,” Porowski said, adding that he felt an obligation to say something because of his Polish heritage.

“Sometimes you can’t be complacent and you have to say something.”

In late August, the star condemned the violence against LGBTQ people in Poland in an op-ed with the Washington Post.