A Former "American Idol" Contestant Has Been Accused Of Being A Drug Courier
Singer Antonella Barba was arrested last year and is now facing federal drug charges.
Antonella Barba, a former contestant on the singing competition American Idol, was allegedly involved in a drug ring when she was arrested last year, according to court documents that were unsealed on Monday.
Barba, 32, is now facing federal drug charges after her October 2018 arrest in Norfolk, Virginia.
Per the newly unsealed documents, Barba "unlawfully, knowingly and intentionally" possessed the drug fentanyl with the intent to distribute it. The drug ring also allegedly tried to move quantities of heroin and cocaine.
The indictment named two other people alleged to be involved in the drug scheme, Justin Michael Isaac and Rawl Christopher Stennett, but much of the document is redacted.
According to the Virginian-Pilot, Barba is awaiting trial and was out on bond until she was taken back into custody on Monday. The newspaper said a detention hearing is set for Thursday at the US District Court in Norfolk.
Barba's attorney did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.
Barba has had previous run-ins with the law before.
In 2011, she was reportedly caught trying to steal a pair of $18 gloves from Urban Outfitters.
As a result, she was charged with two misdemeanors and served one day of community service, according to the New York Post.
At 19, Barba appeared on American Idol in 2007 and made it to the top 16 on the show before she was eliminated.
Barba also competed on an episode of Fear Factor in 2012.
Last February, Barba said on Twitter she was producing a record for R. Kelly, who is currently under investigation in Illinois and Georgia after a Lifetime documentary featuring several women said the singer sexually abused them aired last month.
She has not tweeted since her arrest.
