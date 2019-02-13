A Former "American Idol" Contestant Has Been Accused Of Being A Drug Courier

Antonella Barba, a former contestant on the singing competition American Idol, was allegedly involved in a drug ring when she was arrested last year, according to court documents that were unsealed on Monday.

Barba, 32, is now facing federal drug charges after her October 2018 arrest in Norfolk, Virginia.

Per the newly unsealed documents, Barba "unlawfully, knowingly and intentionally" possessed the drug fentanyl with the intent to distribute it. The drug ring also allegedly tried to move quantities of heroin and cocaine.

The indictment named two other people alleged to be involved in the drug scheme, Justin Michael Isaac and Rawl Christopher Stennett, but much of the document is redacted.

According to the Virginian-Pilot, Barba is awaiting trial and was out on bond until she was taken back into custody on Monday. The newspaper said a detention hearing is set for Thursday at the US District Court in Norfolk.

Barba's attorney did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.