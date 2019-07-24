Anne Hathaway Opened Up About Infertility As She Announced She’s Pregnant With Her Second Child
“It’s not for a movie,” Hathaway told fans on Instagram.
Actor Anne Hathaway’s home is about to increase in size by one person.
On Wednesday, the Oscar-winning actor confirmed that she is pregnant with her second child and briefly touched upon her experience with fertility issues.
“It’s not for a movie,” Hathaway joked about her baby bump, quelling potential theories that this was all a ruse for an upcoming film.
“All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies,” she wrote.
“Sending you extra love.”
The star and her husband, Adam Shulman, were married in 2012. In 2016, Hathaway gave birth to their first child, a son named Jonathan.
The star, who is currently filming a remake of the 1990 film The Witches, based on the novel by Roald Dahl, received a ton of support on her Instagram after the news.
“Genovia will have another heir,” one person on Twitter said, referencing the star’s memorable role in The Princess Diaries.
Others said they were “happy and emotional” for the actor.
According to WomensHealth.gov, about 10% of women in the United States have difficulty getting pregnant.
And in recent years, more and more celebrities have opened up about the their challenges with expanding their families, including supermodels Chrissy Teigen and Tyra Banks and reality mogul Kim Kardashian West.
Congrats to Anne and Adam on the exciting news!
