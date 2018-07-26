Anne Hathaway Called Out White Privilege In A Thoughtful Post About The Murder Of Teenager Nia Wilson

"White people DO NOT have equivalence for this fear of violence."

John Cowell, a white man and the 27-year-old suspect in the case, was apprehended by authorities Monday.

Cowell allegedly pulled out a knife, unprovoked, and "very rapidly" stabbed 18-year-old Wilson. Wilson's sister, Lahtifa, 26, was also wounded and is now in stable condition.

BART Police Chief Carlos Rojas said that the attack on Wilson "was probably one of the most vicious" he'd seen in his 30 years of being an officer.