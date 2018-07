Anne Hathaway Called Out White Privilege In A Thoughtful Post About The Murder Of Teenager Nia Wilson

"White people DO NOT have equivalence for this fear of violence."

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, actor Anne Hathaway called out white privilege and used her platform to highlight the murder of Nia Wilson , a black teenager killed Sunday while standing on a Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) station platform.

John Cowell, a white man and the 27-year-old suspect in the case, was apprehended by authorities Monday.

Cowell allegedly pulled out a knife, unprovoked, and "very rapidly" stabbed 18-year-old Wilson. Wilson's sister, Lahtifa, 26, was also wounded and is now in stable condition.

BART Police Chief Carlos Rojas said that the attack on Wilson "was probably one of the most vicious" he'd seen in his 30 years of being an officer.