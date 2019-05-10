"Anna Delvey" Says She Isn't Sorry For Any Of Her Scams

Anna Sorokin, the wannabe socialite known as "Anna Delvey" who was jailed Thursday for scamming friends, hotels, and banks out of more than $275,00, says she isn't sorry for any of her crimes.

Sorokin was sentenced to between 4-12 years in prison on several fraud charges, including second-degree grand larceny and theft of services, for her year-long ruse conning some of Manhattan's elite.

By posing as a German heiress named Anna Delvey with a $60 million trust fund, Sorokin left a trail of unpaid bills around New York. One of her friends was also hit with a $60,000 hotel bill that Sorokin had promised to pay.

Despite it all, Sorokin, 28, is remaining defiant.

“The thing is, I’m not sorry,” she said in a jailhouse interview with the New York Times conducted before her sentencing but published Friday. “I’d be lying to you and to everyone else and to myself if I said I was sorry for anything."

“I regret the way I went about certain things," she added.

Sorokin maintained that her decision to deceive people was never about money.



“I was power-hungry,” she insisted.