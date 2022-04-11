Eventually Evans posted a video on Instagram responding to the clip. She said she went to the dentist with the other contestants and was asked, repeatedly, if she wanted her gap closed. She said she only wanted her teeth cleaned and whitened as she was comfortable with her gap. What audiences didn’t see, she said, was how she was grilled by Banks during the judging. “Why didn’t you get your gap closed?” Evans remembered Banks saying. “I told you to get your gap closed.” Evans was confused, because she hadn’t heard this directly from Banks prior to meeting with the panel of judges. Banks, according to Evans, looked off camera toward production, and Mok merely shrugged. “In that moment, I knew what was happening,” Evans said. “I knew that I was basically being set up and not being told Tyra wants me to get my gap closed so that it’s good for TV.” (Banks never responded publicly to Evans’ claims.) Evans said she decided to make a video after having a conversation with model Slick Woods, who has had a successful career while sporting a gap. The incident, Evans said, “carries weight, and [it] clearly affected a lot of young girls in America after watching it.”

In hindsight, it’s easy to look at the mistakes Top Model made — because it was often a ridiculous show. In one season, models wore blackface and dressed up as other ethnicities for a fake “Got Milk?” campaign; in another season, a model who had just learned that her friend had died had to pose in a coffin; in another season, a model named Keenyah Hill who had to tolerate aggressive flirting from a male colleague. None of those things would fly today. But it’s much harder to figure out how — or if — it’s even possible to hold Banks and her producers accountable for the ways the contestants on the show were treated, especially as many of the models featured on the show begin to open up about their experiences. As one former contestant recently told Business Insider, the show was “psychological warfare.”

Hill, who was one of the final three contestants during Cycle 4, opened up to YouTuber Oliver Twixt about the sexual harassment in 2020, saying the aforementioned male model was practically “erect” and that she felt like she was “being raped” in front of everyone. “I thought in that moment, I’m going to do what Tyra would do,” Hill said. “She would be a boss, she would stand up for herself, and she wouldn’t allow this to go any further.”

But when Hill talked to Banks on the show, the host told her to use her “feminine wiles” as a way of telling the male model to back up. “Boy, you better back up before I knock you upside the head,” Banks told her on the show. “But you do it in a fun way where he knows to back the heck up but then it doesn’t really put static in the air.”

In many ways, Banks’ approach to ANTM and the models feels in line with what people might deem a “girlboss,” a term once meant to signify a woman who made it on her own in a male-dominated workforce but has, in recent years, become a blistering insult. Sophia Amoruso, founder of the retailer Nasty Gal, coined the term. And when her company filed for bankruptcy in 2015, reports of the toxic work environment came to light. I genuinely believe Banks probably thought she could bring fashion into the future by being more inclusive, but along the way she unfortunately reinforced harmful stereotypes that ultimately rewarded a single type of beauty — one that was often thin with Eurocentric physical features. As my colleague Scaachi Koul wrote about the series during its last season in 2018, “It’s impossible for the show to be rooted in wokeness while still engaged in an industry that will never adapt fast enough.”