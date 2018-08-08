CBS Is Making An American Version Of The Hit British Reality Show "Love Island"

Everyone in the UK has been talking about it, and now CBS has ordered the series to be adapted for an American audience.

CBS has landed the rights to the incredibly popular British reality show Love Island and is set to adapt the series for an American audience, the network announced Wednesday.

The show, which has just finished its third season and has been renewed for a fourth, has been a ratings hit in the UK.

Sharon Vuong, CBS’s head of alternative programming, said of the news, "Having seen the reaction of audiences 'across the pond' and around the world to this most recent season, we expect American viewers will be captivated by this engaging format."

In the UK show, contestants, aka the Islanders, couple up with one another as they compete for love, friendship, or cash on a sunny Spanish island. Initially, Islanders team up with one another solely based on first impressions and as the series progresses, they must "recouple" but are given the option of staying in their current item or switching things up.

Surprise challenges ensue over the course of the season, and the winning couple is decided by the viewers, who vote for the couple they believe should win the grand prize of £50,000 ($65,000).