A Woman Said Allison Mack Told Her Seducing The NXIVM “Cult” Founder Would Heal Her Sexual Abuse Trauma

BROOKLYN — A former member of an alleged sex cult testified Tuesday that she knew she had to escape after former Smallville actor Allison Mack instructed her to seduce the group’s founder — saying it would help heal her previous trauma of sexual abuse.



Jay testified that she joined the group — part of the purported self-help organization NXIVM — under the guise that it was a place for women’s empowerment, and hoped to foster close friendships with women in the “secret society.”

The NXIVM founder, Keith Raniere, is on trial in Brooklyn federal court for sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, racketeering, and conspiracy to commit forced labor. The court is identifying women who are alleged victims of sexual abuse by their first names only.



In the spring of 2017, as a part of DOS, the secret group within NXIVM where women became “slaves,” Jay said Mack told her she needed to seduce Raniere, have sex with him, and allow him to take a photo of her nude.



“This is going to help you get rid of all your sexual abuse trauma,” Jay, 29, said Mack told her.

As part of DOS, Jay testified that she had to turn over personal, compromising information known as “collateral.” That included a video recording in which she recounted how she was sexually abused by her uncle when she was 12 years old.

Jay said she was open with Mack about the abuse she endured as a child, adding that she felt upset the actor was “using that against [her].”

“And I give you permission to enjoy it,” Jay said Mack told her after instructing her to seduce Raniere.



“Internally, I was just like, You fucking bitch,” Jay said, adding that at that moment she realized she “needed to get the fuck out of there.”

Mack, who was allegedly Raniere’s second-in-command, previously pleaded guilty to racketeering and conspiracy charges for her involvement in NXIVM.



Jay’s testimony is similar to that of another former DOS “slave” — a woman identified as Sylvie — who took the stand in early May and said she was told to “seduce Keith.”



Jay went on to say that she decided to “play along” with the task while she was plotting her escape from the group.

Before leaving on a preplanned trip to Mexico with her family, Jay said she took screenshots of the Dropbox folder hosting DOS members’ collateral, including several photos of naked women.

Mark Vicente, a former high-ranking member of NXIVM, testified last month that he convinced Jay to send him the images she saved of the collateral so he could give it to the FBI. Vicente said he first alerted authorities to the group.



Jay didn’t discuss in detail her decision to pass the information to Vicente.

Once Jay left for her vacation to Mexico, she said it was a “process” to fully extricate herself from DOS.

Jay said that in her final conversation with Mack, the actor said she felt like she “failed” Jay and began to cry.



Jay said she responded with a NXIVM phrase Mack would often use: “It’s nothing personal. But if you want to feel that way, you’re entitled to feel that way.”

