BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Praising Chrissy Teigen After She Was Blocked By President Trump On Twitter

Arts & Entertainment

People Are Praising Chrissy Teigen After She Was Blocked By President Trump On Twitter

"After 9 years of hating Donald J. Trump, telling him 'lol no one likes you,' was the straw," the model said on Twitter.

By Michael Blackmon

Headshot of Michael Blackmon

Michael Blackmon

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 25, 2017, at 10:19 a.m. ET

It's no secret that Chrissy Teigen doesn't mince words when it comes to what she thinks about President Donald Trump.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images
Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

On Tuesday morning, Teigen posted a screenshot to her personal Twitter account, revealing that the commander-in-chief had blocked the supermodel. "After 9 years of hating Donald J. Trump, telling him 'lol no one likes you,' was the straw," she captioned the image.

After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him "lol no one likes you" was the straw
christine teigen @chrissyteigen

After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him "lol no one likes you" was the straw

Reply Retweet Favorite

Two days ago, Teigen fired the retort at President Trump, and it looks like he'd finally had enough.

Twitter / Via Twitter: @chrissyteigen

Earlier this year, she was quoted in USA Today, saying she'd "been a big Donald Trump hater for a long time."

Teigen elaborated on her disdain for Trump: &quot;If you go back, I&#x27;ve been trolling him for about five to seven years now. I&#x27;ve been doing this forever and I take pride in that. If you go back to my old ones [tweets] I was like &#x27;you&#x27;re the fucking worst&#x27; many years ago. I can&#x27;t believe somebody could actually do this all day, every day, and still be president. It&#x27;s insane. I think he&#x27;s the fucking most vile person on this planet and if I mysteriously go missing in the next four years then that&#x27;s what happened.&quot;
USA Today / Via usatoday.com

Teigen elaborated on her disdain for Trump: "If you go back, I've been trolling him for about five to seven years now. I've been doing this forever and I take pride in that. If you go back to my old ones [tweets] I was like 'you're the fucking worst' many years ago. I can't believe somebody could actually do this all day, every day, and still be president. It's insane. I think he's the fucking most vile person on this planet and if I mysteriously go missing in the next four years then that's what happened."

ADVERTISEMENT

People rallied around Teigen's tweet, with a lot of people praising her.

@chrissyteigen i don’t know why but i feel like a proud son right now omg
abdul 🚀 @Advil

@chrissyteigen i don’t know why but i feel like a proud son right now omg

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Iconic," some called it.

@chrissyteigen low key iconic tbh
Brodes @_Brodes

@chrissyteigen low key iconic tbh

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others responded with approving GIFs.

@chrissyteigen
Betsy @betsymartian

@chrissyteigen

Reply Retweet Favorite

A "badge of honor," another said.

@chrissyteigen Badge of honor... Where it with pride my friend.
LivingBlue @LivingBlueinRed

@chrissyteigen Badge of honor... Where it with pride my friend.

Reply Retweet Favorite

It doesn't seem like President Trump has ever directly responded back to Teigen, but in 2015, Trump did retweet a supporter of his who called the model a "trashy gutter mouth woman."

The greatest birthday gift ever
christine teigen @chrissyteigen

The greatest birthday gift ever

Reply Retweet Favorite

Will Teigen continue calling Trump out on Twitter? Only time will tell, though she did say back in May that she no longer found Trump-related "trending topics or memes funny."

I just no longer find trump trending topics or memes funny. I get sad and angry and depressed. Fuck covfefe, fuck it all, stupid idiot
christine teigen @chrissyteigen

I just no longer find trump trending topics or memes funny. I get sad and angry and depressed. Fuck covfefe, fuck it all, stupid idiot

Reply Retweet Favorite

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Teigen's publicist and the White House for comments.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT