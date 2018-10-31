"Better Call Saul" Actor Says He Cut Off His Arm And Lied About Being A War Vet

An actor who’s appeared in several films and TV shows, including AMC’s Better Call Saul, admitted Monday to sawing off his own arm and posing as a war veteran for nearly two decades.

Todd Lawson LaTourrette told local news station KOB 4 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, that coming clean was “a necessity” because the lie he’d held inside was “so difficult to live with.”

When reached for additional comment, LaTourrette told BuzzFeed News that he wasn’t “interested in talking.”



LaTourrette told KOB 4 that he was bipolar, and nearly two decades ago, while going through what he called “a psychotic episode,” made the decision to sever his right arm with a circular saw and cauterize the wound.

The actor said this happened while he was off his medication.