The Academy Responded To The Backlash For Moving Four Oscar Categories To Commercial Breaks

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Wednesday responded to the criticism it has received since announcing major changes to the way four awards categories would be presented during its annual Oscars live broadcast.

"We'd like to assure you that no award category at the 91st Oscars ceremony will be presented in a manner that depicts the achievements of its nominees and winners as less than any others," the Academy's leaders said in an open letter to its members.

The Academy said that the awards for four categories — cinematography, film editing, live-action short, and makeup and hairstyling — will be given out during commercial breaks, but reemphasized that the winners' speeches will be edited into the live broadcast.

"Time spent walking to the stage and off will be edited out," the group said.

In future years, four to six categories may also be selected on a rotation to be handed out during breaks, but the categories selected this year won't be affected in 2020.

The Academy's leaders blamed the backlash they have received to the change on "inaccurate reporting and social media posts" and a "chain of misinformation that has understandably upset many academy members."