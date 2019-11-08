ABC's "Fresh Off The Boat" Will End After Its Sixth Season

Fresh Off the Boat, now officially the longest-running Asian American family sitcom in TV history, will end after its sixth season, ABC announced Friday.

According to New York Magazine's Vulture, which first reported the news, the network notified the cast and crew that there will not be an order of new episodes for the series next year, and that the 14th and 15th episodes of its last season will serve as the series finale.

Representatives for ABC did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News’ requests for comment.

The show was a huge win for Asian American representation on the small screen, which is especially important in a time when minority voices are being heralded more than ever before in Hollywood.

Actors Constance Wu and Randall Park play the lead characters, Jessica and Louis Huang, who have their work cut out for them as they attempt to raise their three children amid a slew of cultural clashes after moving from Chinatown in Washington, DC, to Orlando.

Earlier this year, Wu was the subject of speculation when she tweeted, "So upset right now that I’m literally crying. Ugh. Fuck." This came after the announcement that the show would be moving into its sixth season and some took it as a sign that Wu was not happy about the news. She followed that tweet with another, which said "Fucking hell."