ABC's "Fresh Off The Boat" Will End After Its Sixth Season

The show, which is the longest-running Asian American sitcom, will end next year.

By Michael Blackmon

Last updated on November 8, 2019, at 1:58 p.m. ET

Posted on November 8, 2019, at 1:27 p.m. ET

Fresh Off the Boat, now officially the longest-running Asian American family sitcom in TV history, will end after its sixth season, ABC announced Friday.

According to New York Magazine's Vulture, which first reported the news, the network notified the cast and crew that there will not be an order of new episodes for the series next year, and that the 14th and 15th episodes of its last season will serve as the series finale.

Representatives for ABC did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News’ requests for comment.

The show was a huge win for Asian American representation on the small screen, which is especially important in a time when minority voices are being heralded more than ever before in Hollywood.

Actors Constance Wu and Randall Park play the lead characters, Jessica and Louis Huang, who have their work cut out for them as they attempt to raise their three children amid a slew of cultural clashes after moving from Chinatown in Washington, DC, to Orlando.

Earlier this year, Wu was the subject of speculation when she tweeted, "So upset right now that I’m literally crying. Ugh. Fuck." This came after the announcement that the show would be moving into its sixth season and some took it as a sign that Wu was not happy about the news. She followed that tweet with another, which said "Fucking hell."

The actor later issued an apology for how she reacted and shed light on why she was upset.

"I love FOTB," said Wu in a statement at the time. "I was temporarily upset yesterday not bc I hate the show but bc its renewal meant I had to give up another project that I was really passionate about. So my dismayed social media replies were more about that other project and not about FOTB."

Naturally, after the news was announced, lots of people on Twitter responded with how they assume Wu feels about the show ending:

Katherine Heigl seeing Constance Wu at Whole Foods later today.
sam greisman @SAMGREIS

Katherine Heigl seeing Constance Wu at Whole Foods later today.

Turn your Constance Woes into Constance Woo-Hoos! https://t.co/8s1TprKhRD
𝚑𝚒𝚜𝚙𝚊𝚗𝚒𝚌 𝚙𝚒𝚡𝚒𝚎 𝚍𝚛𝚎𝚊𝚖 𝚐𝚒𝚛𝚕 @mathewrodriguez

Turn your Constance Woes into Constance Woo-Hoos! https://t.co/8s1TprKhRD

Constance Wu after finding out that Fresh Off the Boat got cancelled https://t.co/5PEkmVAZTI
Jon @prasejeebus

Constance Wu after finding out that Fresh Off the Boat got cancelled https://t.co/5PEkmVAZTI

constance wu finding out fresh of the boat has been cancelled
gabe *moira rose voice* bebe-rgado @gabebergado

constance wu finding out fresh of the boat has been cancelled

In an episode of Crooked Media's Keep It earlier this year, Park said he was surprised Wu expressed her disappointment via Twitter but that he understood "those feelings," especially when being on a sitcom requires one to forgo "new opportunities."

"I totally understand where she was coming from and it was just a big misstep in terms of execution," he said.

"But you know, she's human."

The sixth, and now final, season of Fresh Off the Boat premiered in late September.

