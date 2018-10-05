The Soundtrack For "A Star Is Born" Has FINALLY Been Released And Fans Are Off The Deep End
"A Star Is Born soundtrack is hands down the best original score I’ve heard in ages."
The album features a mix of songs from both Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, who proves he has a magnificent singing voice.
And there's something for everyone as the soundtrack isn't limited to one genre — rock, country, and pop numbers all feature in the movie and on the soundtrack.
Like the film, people are already giving the album incredible reviews.
