A Guy Proposed To His Girlfriend In Front Of Celine Dion And Her Face Was Priceless
Here's to a love story just as epic as Jack and Rose's.
Meet Nick Janevski and Austin McMillan. They're both 24 and live in Las Vegas.
McMillan is a huge fan of the singer Celine Dion. "My mom raised me on Celine because she's a huge Celine Dion fan," she told BuzzFeed News.
According to McMillan, her fiancé used to be a personal trainer for Dion's manager, which is how he set up the meet and greet. She said she was "freaking out" because they were told that they'd only be able to speak to the superstar for 30 seconds and she didn't know what she'd say to her in such a short time. But unbeknownst to her, meeting Dion wouldn't be the only surprise she'd get that night.
Janevski got down on one knee and proposed to McMillan just a second after they had their pictures taken, and the look on Dion's face is priceless.
McMillan told BuzzFeed News that Dion had no idea that Janevski was going to pop the question, and it definitely shows. Both women were surprised. "I didn't even say yes... for like two whole minutes I was just shocked. I just looked at Celine Dion and then we both looked at him ... I just kissed him."
Dion was just as amazed by the proposal as McMillan was, and the singer gave the happy couple a pretty incredible blessing: "I hope you have a long and happy marriage, just like I did with my husband," Dion said, McMillan told BuzzFeed News.
The couple doesn't have a date set for their wedding yet — the proposal just happened last Friday — but McMillan hopes it'll take place in California in the near future.
Congrats to the newly engaged couple!
Update: Janevski and McMillan wrote in to BuzzFeed News to share the news that they married in May. Here's to a union as iconic as Celine Dion's "My Heart Will Go On."
