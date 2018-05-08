BuzzFeed News

2 Chainz Proposed To His Fiancé (For The Second Time) At The Met Gala

2 Chainz Proposed To His Fiancé (For The Second Time) At The Met Gala

Second time's the charm, it seems.

By Michael Blackmon

Posted on May 8, 2018, at 1:15 p.m. ET

2 Chainz attended Monday night's Met Gala and decided to make the moment even sweeter by proposing to his longtime partner, Nakesha Ward.

Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

The touching moment was snapped on camera, with Ward looking pretty emotional as 2 Chainz squatted on the steps. In case you're wondering, she said yes!

A #MetGala propsal from @2chainz. She said “yes”! #MetHeavenlyBodies
The Met @metmuseum

A #MetGala propsal from @2chainz. She said “yes”! #MetHeavenlyBodies

@metmuseum / Twitter

According to People magazine, this is the second time the rapper has popped the big question to Ward, the first time being in 2013 at the BET Awards, but they never officially tied the knot.

That might explain why Ward looked a little taken aback!

MET GALA MARRIAGE?: Rapper #2Chainz proposes to girlfriend #KeshaWard on the #MetGala red carpet
AP Entertainment @APEntertainment

MET GALA MARRIAGE?: Rapper #2Chainz proposes to girlfriend #KeshaWard on the #MetGala red carpet

@APEntertainment / Twitter
But when you think about it, it sorta goes in line with the event's theme, which was "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination." Fitting!

Afp Contributor / AFP / Getty Images

Also, these women, who were watching 2 Chainz propose, are channeling how most people felt watching the romantic gesture.

Afp Contributor / AFP / Getty Images

The couple also has three children together, Heaven, Halo, and Harmony, according to a press release sent to the Fader.

Afterward, Ward showed off her dazzling ring for all to see.

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images
And then 2 Chainz posted about the engagement on Instagram. Uploading a photo of just himself (kinda weird?), he captioned it, "She said yes bru."

Instagram: @hairweavekiller

Anyway, here's to a lifetime of glamour and happiness!

Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

