2 Chainz Proposed To His Fiancé (For The Second Time) At The Met Gala
Second time's the charm, it seems.
2 Chainz attended Monday night's Met Gala and decided to make the moment even sweeter by proposing to his longtime partner, Nakesha Ward.
The touching moment was snapped on camera, with Ward looking pretty emotional as 2 Chainz squatted on the steps. In case you're wondering, she said yes!
According to People magazine, this is the second time the rapper has popped the big question to Ward, the first time being in 2013 at the BET Awards, but they never officially tied the knot.
That might explain why Ward looked a little taken aback!
ADVERTISEMENT
But when you think about it, it sorta goes in line with the event's theme, which was "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination." Fitting!
Also, these women, who were watching 2 Chainz propose, are channeling how most people felt watching the romantic gesture.
The couple also has three children together, Heaven, Halo, and Harmony, according to a press release sent to the Fader.
Afterward, Ward showed off her dazzling ring for all to see.
ADVERTISEMENT
And then 2 Chainz posted about the engagement on Instagram. Uploading a photo of just himself (kinda weird?), he captioned it, "She said yes bru."
Anyway, here's to a lifetime of glamour and happiness!
I Used 2 Chainz’s Cookbook To Learn How To Cook
buzzfeed.com
25 Of The Boldest Looks From Met Gala History
buzzfeed.com
2018 Met Gala Outfits: See What The Celebrities Wore
buzzfeed.com
-
Michael Blackmon is an entertainment reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Michael Blackmon at michael.blackmon@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.