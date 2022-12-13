Ten years ago Wednesday, a shooter walked into Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, with an AR-15 and killed 20 children and six school staffers. In the decade since, gun violence has become the leading cause of death for American children; more than 25,000 kids — from newborns to 19-year-olds — have been killed. No other industrialized country comes close to the US rate.

Yet little federal or state legislation has been enacted, and in many jurisdictions, 18-year-olds can legally buy an AR-15 — three years before they can lawfully buy a beer. Children continue to be unsafe, even in school.

At least 117 children and teachers in kindergarten through the 12th grade have been killed while going to school, attending class, or walking home since that day in Newtown, according to a BuzzFeed News analysis of data from the K–12 School Shooting Database and gun control advocacy group Everytown. Some of these victims dreamed of becoming veterinarians, marine biologists, artists, or teachers in the same schools where they died. A handful already had college scholarship offers for their academic achievements or athletic prowess. Others never lived long enough to discover their unique talents.

This count doesn’t include the nearly 100 more who have been wounded by gunfire during the school day. Nor does this total include those killed on school campuses on weekends, at sporting events, at graduation, those who died by suicide, or the countless others traumatized by witnessing the shootings.

The majority of these shootings never made national headlines. Many occurred in underfunded schools in lower-income neighborhoods that were already battling too much gun violence with too few resources. Half of the students killed were Black or Latino.

Ten years.

More than 100 children.

None forgotten.

Little change.

These are the lives we’ve lost.

Dec. 14, 2012

Sandy Hook Elementary School, Newtown, Connecticut