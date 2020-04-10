This Man Says Inmates At His Prison Are Getting No Medical Care For Covid-19

The journalists at BuzzFeed News are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant reporting about the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Outbreak Today .

Over the course of a seven-day quarantine for COVID-19, David Sell, an inmate in Wende Correctional Facility, says he received no medicine, no care, not even a change of clothes. He said he had to plead with prison staff to clean the thermometer before taking his temperature. “I asked the doctor how am I going to be treated,” he said, “and she was basically just like ‘ride it out.’”



Sell, who is serving 43 years to life at the prison 20 miles outside of Buffalo, New York, gave a harrowing account of how the coronavirus is spreading behind bars — and how little care is available to prisoners who fall ill.

“You have one guy spitting up blood,” he said. “And they still was hesitant about taking him to the hospital.”

Law students from the City University of New York, along with video students at Bard College, first recorded Sell last fall, to showcase his plea for clemency. The students caught up with him again last Monday and recorded his experience with COVID-19.