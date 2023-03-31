Not All School Shootings Make National News. Here’s One Of Them.

One week before the mass shooting at the Covenant Schoo l in Nashville, a mother in Arlington, Texas, did exactly what parents at the Nashville school would do: She dropped off her kid for what she expected to be another normal day. But less than 10 minutes later, her phone rang. Her boy, the caller said, had been shot on the steps outside the school.

Two hours later, her son, 16-year-old Ja’Shawn Poirier, was dead.

Police say a 15-year-old fellow student at Lamar High School had shot at a group of students with a long gun in the fourth fatal shooting on a high school campus so far this year. Poirier was wounded and later died at a hospital, and another student, a girl, suffered a graze wound.

“My son didn't deserve this at all," Roshone Jacob, Poirier’s mother, told TV station WFAA . "He didn't bother nobody."

In 2023, eight students and three staff members have been shot to death in schools serving kids in kindergarten through 12th grade, according to data collected by David Riedman of the K-12 School Shooting Database . Of those eight students , five were Black boys in high school. All attended underresourced schools in low-income neighborhoods.