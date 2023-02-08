The El Paso Walmart Mass Shooting Suspect Pleaded Guilty To Federal Hate Crime Charges

The gunman accused of committing the deadliest Latino hate crime in recent US history — killing 23 people at an El Paso Walmart in August 2019 — pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal hate crimes.

Patrick Crusius, 24, filed court documents last month stating his intention to plead guilty after the Department of Justice decided against pursuing the death penalty. Crusius had previously pleaded not guilty to 90 charges , including 23 charges of hate crimes resulting in death.

Crusius drove 11 hours from his home in Allen, Texas, a suburb of Dallas, to the Walmart fewer than 5 miles from the US–Mexico border in order to carry out the massacre, according to court documents . Moments before opening fire in the store on Aug. 3, 2019, Crusius uploaded a document he titled “The Inconvenient Truth” to the internet.

“This attack is a response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas,” he wrote. “They are the instigators, not me. I am simply defending my country from cultural and ethnic replacement brought on by an invasion.”