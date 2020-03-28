Coronavirus Comes To Immigration Court

The journalists at BuzzFeed News are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant reporting about the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Outbreak Today .

Prominent Democratic senators including Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Cory Booker and Amy Klobuchar called on the Department of Justice Friday to suspend immigration court appearances for unaccompanied children during the coronavirus pandemic.



“Anything less jeopardizes the health and safety of those children as well as of your employees, other government staff, attorneys, interpreters and the public at large,” they wrote, in a letter to Attorney General William Barr and James McHenry, director of The Executive Office of Immigration Review. That agency “should not force government personnel to choose between preserving their jobs by going to court”.

In the fiscal year 2019, more than 425,000 kids have appeared in immigration courts.

The senators said that in emergencies, standard court appearances should be replaced with videoconferencing.

As it happens, video proceedings have recently come under fire from child welfare advocates, who say a new pilot program in Texas is rushing unaccompanied minors through their asylum hearings and depriving them of the chance to pursue their case.

The Texas program launched the same week the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, but it wasn’t intended to address health concerns. Video hearings “still require that children pack on the buses with shelter staff, travel to immigration court, huddle together in waiting rooms, and in courtrooms,” Jason Boyd, director of policy for the nonprofit Kids in Need of Defense. Instead, the new program was an attempt to clear cases on a shorter 60-day timeframe.

Attorneys representing children say that the videoconferencing program, which pairs migrant children in Texas and a judge in Georgia, diminishes the children’s ability to communicate their reasons for seeking asylum, limits the judge’s ability to evaluate nonverbal cues, and impedes the kids’ ability to understand what is at stake for them.