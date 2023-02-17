The Police Officer Who Killed A 13-Year-Old Boy In San Antonio Won’t Face Criminal Charges

A grand jury in Bexar County, Texas, declined Thursday to indict a San Antonio police officer for fatally shooting a 13-year-old boy last summer.

The boy, Andre “AJ” Hernandez, was joyriding with friends in a stolen car on June 3, 2022, when Officer Stephen Ramos opened fire.

“The Grand Jury represents the citizens of Bexar County during the first step of the legal process. Our office trusts these citizens in their determination to serve the interests of justice and respects their determination,” Bexar County District Attorney Joe D. Gonzales said in a written statement on Thursday. “Our system of justice is based on citizen input, yet nothing can repair the pain and loss that AJ Hernandez’s family has endured. A young boy was tragically lost on that day and we know that no mother should ever have to bury their child.”

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said in the aftermath of the shooting that AJ rammed the stolen car into a police cruiser. The officer feared for his life and opened fire on Hernandez, McManus said.

But two people who have seen the police's body camera footage from the scene told BuzzFeed News that McManus’s account doesn’t match the video. The vehicle Hernandez was driving didn’t T-bone the police car, but instead was inching forward and bumped it, San Antonio–based police activist Ananda Tomas and Hernandez’s aunt, Stephanie Martinez, told BuzzFeed News. Both watched the video last December.

“It happened super quick,” Tomas said. “Clearly you see there’s kids in the car.”