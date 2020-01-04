Iran Vowed Revenge Following The Death Of Qassem Soleimani. Cyber Attacks Could Be A Big Part Of That.

Demonstrators attend a protest outside a UN office in Tehran, Iran, against the killing of Qassem Soleimani.

LONDON — The retaliation that Iran promised in the aftermath of a US airstrike that killed the country's most powerful military leader could take the form of massive cyber attacks.

Gen. Qassem Soleimani was killed in an airstrike ordered by US President Donald Trump. Soleimani was behind Iran's Middle East operations as head of the elite Quds Force, and the Pentagon said the targeted strike was meant to deter future attacks by Iran.

Iran has one of the world’s most active state-sponsored cybersecurity programs. According to the US, its hackers have carried out attacks targeting several American financial institutions including the New York Stock Exchange and the NASDAQ since 2011, and even broke into the computer system of a dam north of New York City in 2013.

Security analysts said Iran could strike US private sector targets again, and it is also possible that its hackers could seek to strike US critical infrastructure or that of its allies.

John Hultquist, director of intelligence analysis for the cybersecurity firm FireEye said he expected to see an uptick in espionage focused on government systems and “disruptive and destructive cyberattacks against the private sphere.”

Iranian hackers have tried to break into US utilities, factories and oil and gas facilities, Robert M. Lee, the chief executive of industrial control system security firm Dragos told the Associated Press.

Christopher Krebs, director of the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) said on Twitter that people should “pay close attention” to industrial systems.

He linked to a statement from June in which he stated “CISA is aware of a recent rise in malicious cyber activity directed at United States industries and government agencies by Iranian regime actors and proxies.”