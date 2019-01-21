Release Detained Canadians Now, Former Foreign Ministers, Diplomats And Academics Tell China In Open Letter

A group of more than 140 former diplomats, officials and academics have called for the immediate release of two Canadian men detained in China.



The open letter comes as tensions between China and Canada escalate over the detentions of Michael Kovrig, a former diplomat who works for the International Crisis Group, and Michael Spavor, a consultant who has worked extensively in North Korea.



They were detained separately in December amid a high-profile diplomatic spat between China and Canada. It's likely the detentions are retaliation for Canada's arrest of Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Chinese telecom giant Huawei, at the behest of the United States, though China has not said the cases are connected.

"We who share Kovrig and Spavor's enthusiasm for building genuine, productive, and lasting relationships must now be more cautious about traveling and working in China and engaging our Chinese counterparts," the letter says. "That will lead to less dialogue and greater distrust."

The names on the letter, addressed to Chinese President Xi Jinping, represent a who's who of China-focused foreign policy professionals from more than a dozen countries. But many others who were approached declined to have their names included, said a person with knowledge of the matter, over fears of Chinese government pressure on their institutions or of losing access within the country.

"Many people, including in the business community and some former ambassadors, were not able to sign because they were afraid that Beijing might retaliate, or that it could jeopardize their relationships or access in China," the person, who was involved in recruiting signers, told BuzzFeed News.

Earlier this month, a Chinese court sentenced a Canadian man to death for drug smuggling after a retrial. China insists the case is unrelated to Meng's arrest, but legal experts have said China used the trial to put more pressure on Canada.